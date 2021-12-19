ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets put captain Blake Wheeler on long-term injured reserve

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

The Winnipeg Jets placed captain Blake Wheeler on long-term injured reserve Sunday with a lower-body injury.

The 35-year-old forward was hurt in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss at Vancouver on Dec. 10. He clutched his right knee after a collision with teammate Nathan Beaulieu and Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin.

Wheeler scored his first goal of the season in the first period of that game and added two assists, hiking his season total to 17 points in 22 games.

Wheeler has 824 points (280 goals, 544 assists) and 673 penalty minutes in 1,003 career games with the Boston Bruins (2008-11), Atlanta Thrashers (2011) and Jets.

–Field Level Media

