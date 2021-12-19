Ben Roethlisberger moves into fifth on NFL all-time passing yards list

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger moved into fifth place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list on Sunday, surpassing Philip Rivers.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger needed 27 passing yards against the Tennessee Titans to eclipse Rivers and did so on a 3-yard completion to rookie running back Najee Harris to open the second quarter. The completion gave Roethlisberger 29 passing yards on the day and 63,443 for his career.

Rivers, who retired following the 2020 season, now is in sixth place with 63,440. Both Rivers and Roethlisberger were first-round selections in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Roethlisberger likely won’t play long enough to reach No. 4, which is held by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who threw for 71,838 yards.

Among other active quarterbacks, Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons entered play Sunday in eighth-place on the all-time list (58,871). Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers was 10th with 54,464.

–Field Level Media

