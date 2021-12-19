ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks’ Brett Connolly to have hearing with NHL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VX0RP_0dR9HgO600

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly will have a hearing with the NHL on Sunday for interference on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero.

Connolly was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Kero, who left the ice on a stretcher during Saturday’s game. Kero was attempting to play the puck along the boards during the first period of the Stars’ 4-3 overtime win in Dallas.

Connolly, 29, has yet to record a point in two games this season. He has 194 points (101 goals, 93 assists) in 529 career games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers and Blackhawks.

Connolly was selected by the Lightning with the sixth overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft.

