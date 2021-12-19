ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly, Littlefield rally No. 25 Tar Heels women over BC

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Carlie Littlefield scored 22 points, Deja Kelly added 19, including the last four in a game-closing 10-0 run and No. 25 North Carolina rallied to defeat Boston College 76-73 on Sunday.

The Eagles seemed to have the Atlantic Coast Conference opener under control when Jaelyn Batts opened the fourth quarter with a jumper to cap a 10-0 run that made it 62-47.

From there BC went 5 of 12 with nine turnovers. A 9-0 run pulled North Carolina within 66-64 with 4:05 to play but Cameron Swartz scored five quick points for the Eagles.

When Maria Gakdeng made a layup with 2:23 to go, BC led 73-66. Littlefield had five-straight points before Kelly’s step-back 13-foot jumper from the left of the lane with 10.2 seconds gave North Carolina its first lead since early in the second quarter. Kelly then stole the ball and made two free throws with 9.1 seconds to play. A 3-pointer by Swartz was long off the rim as time ran out.

Eva Hodgson added 15 for the Tar Heels (10-0), who are ranked for the first time since the 2015-16 preseason.

Swartz and Marnelle Garraud both had 20 points for Boston College (7-3), who haven’t beaten a ranked team since Jan. 30, 2010. Gakdeng added 11 points.

North Carolina only shot 39% (24 of 61) and was outrebounded 40-27 but went 25 of 30 from the foul line. Boston College, which had three starters foul out, shot 51% (28 of 55) but had 27 turnovers turned into 27 points, and was 10 of 12 from the line.

Both teams had their previous game canceled because of opponents dealing with health and safety protocols.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Chronicle

Small ball lineup lifts Duke men's basketball past Virginia Tech

The Cameron Crazies packed into Cameron Indoor Stadium for an ACC contest for the first time since March 2020. The Wednesday game kicked off with a rambunctious winter break crowd, players decked out in the newly revealed "Cameron Brotherhood" jerseys and a nine-point lead for Duke—but something quickly went awry.
VIRGINIA STATE
wtoc.com

Coaching changes for the Tigers ahead of bowl game

CLEMSON, S.C. (WTOC) - After losing defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to Virginia, the Clemson Tigers have had to regroup heading into bowl season. Brandon Streeter will lead the offense and Wesley Goodwin and Mickey Conn will share the defensive coordinator role in the...
CLEMSON, SC
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin men’s basketball game called off

MADISON, Wis. – Tonight's Wisconsin men's basketball game against George Mason, scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT tip at the Kohl Center, has been called off and will not be played. The decision was made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Wisconsin program.
WISCONSIN STATE
AllGators

Watch: Gators LB Ty'Ron Hopper Ejected From Gasparilla Bowl

One of the most impactful players in the Gasparilla Bowl on either team only took the field for just over a half before his game was over. Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper was ejected early in the third quarter for, as referees deemed it, throwing a punch at a UCF offensive lineman after an extra point attempt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

