Jaguars inactives for Week 15 game vs. Texans

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their list of inactive for Week 15’s game against Houston, and six players were on it. Those six players are as follows:

  • 21 CB Nevin Lawson
  • 24 RB Carlos Hyde
  • 76 OL Will Richardson Jr.
  • 89 TE Luke Farrell
  • 92 DE/OLB Jordan Smith
  • 97 DT Jay Tufele

Running back Carlos Hyde was the lone player to surface in the status column for the Jags on Friday’s injury report and was ruled out with a concussion. He missed all of the Jags practices this week while in the concussion protocol after sustaining a huge hit from linebacker Derick Roberson last Sunday against Tennessee in the second half.

Offensive lineman Will Richardson was a late addition to the injury report on Friday with a back injury. While he didn’t surface in the status column, it appears the Jags want to give him time to recover.

Another player worth noting that was listed above is rookie tight end Luke Farrell. He’s played in 12 games so far, but with a coaching change occurring this week, maybe new interim coach Darrell Bevell wants a more experienced option on the field in Jacob Hollister.

As for the Texans inactives, they are as follows:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

