Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth@Work hosting ‘Meet the Employer’ hiring event Tuesday

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Members at Portsmouth@Work are hosting a “Meet the Employer” event Tuesday.

Members of Tidewater Staffing will be at the event aiming to connect residents seeking a job in the area.

The event is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Portsmouth@Work Center which is located at 200 High Street, Suite 201, on the second floor.

