Portsmouth@Work hosting ‘Meet the Employer’ hiring event Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Members at Portsmouth@Work are hosting a “Meet the Employer” event Tuesday.

Members of Tidewater Staffing will be at the event aiming to connect residents seeking a job in the area.

The event is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Portsmouth@Work Center which is located at 200 High Street, Suite 201, on the second floor.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.