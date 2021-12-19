ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Latest: Jaguars fan briefly runs into end zone before TD

By The Associated Press
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3g8G_0dR9G7S900
Titans Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) (Don Wright)

The Latest from Week 15 of the NFL (all times EST):

___

2:15 p.m.

A fan wearing a No. 16 Jaguars jersey and a blond wig ran into the end zone just before James Robinson scored from a yard out early in the second quarter.

The fan was jumping up and down — he was indeed wide open — when the real No. 16, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, snapped the ball and handed it to Robinson.

The fan was quickly met by security, taken into a tunnel and expected to be arrested for trespassing.

The Texans led Jacksonville 14-10 after the extra point.

— Mark Long reported from Jacksonville.

___

1:50 p.m.

Ben Roethlisberger has passed 2004 draft classmate Philip Rivers for fifth on the NFL’s career passing list.

Roethlisberger’s 3-yard completion to Najee Harris in the second quarter on Sunday against Tennessee gave the 39-year-old Roethlisberger 63,442 yards passing to move him past Rivers’ total of 63,440.

Roethlisberger is already the NFL’s career leader in yards passing among players who have spent their entire careers with one team.

While Roethlisberger did track down Rivers, there’s no chance of him cracking the top four unless he plays for another few years. Brett Favre is fourth on the career yards passing list with 71,838.

— Will Graves reported from Pittsburgh.

___

1:45 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins broke his right ankle during a kickoff return and was carted off the field in the first quarter against Houston.

Jenkins’ lower leg was placed in an air cast, and team officials quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Rookie Andre Cisco is expected to fill in for Jenkins, a team captain.

Tremon Smith returned the kickoff 98 yards for a score, somehow escaping a crowd of five tacklers at the 30-yard line. Jenkins was in the group of defenders trying to tackle Smith and seemed to get leg whipped.

It was Houston’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since Oct. 4, 2009, when Jacoby Jones returned one 95 yards in a 29-6 win against the Oakland Raiders.

It’s also the first time the Texans have scored two touchdowns in the first quarter since their season opener against Jacksonville.

— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.

___

12:30 p.m.

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was ruled out after he appeared to hurt his groin during pregame warmups.

Gonzalez was attempting a kick from the 20 when he grabbed at the inside of his leg and fell to the turf. He required help from a teammate and team officials to make his way up the tunnel.

Punter Lachlan Edwards came out shortly afterward and began practicing kickoffs.

Gonzalez has hit 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and each of his past 17. His most recent miss was a 54-yarder in a 36-28 loss at Dallas on Oct. 3.

John Wawrow reported from Orchard Park, New York.

___

12 p.m.

Cleveland is getting at least one key piece back for Monday’s game against Las Vegas — starting right guard Wyatt Teller is coming off the COVID-19 reserve list.

Teller was one of 12 Browns starters to go on the list over the past few days.

The Browns game against the Raiders was moved by the NFL from Friday to Monday following a major outbreak on Cleveland’s roster.

The Browns are scheduled to start a critical game for their playoff hopes with third-string quarterback Nick Mullens after both Baker Mayfield and his backup, Case Keenum, tested positive.

The Browns also put defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the COVID-19 list. He tested positive on Friday and could miss Monday’s game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Browns

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a narrow victory over the Ravens last week. Here are five bold predictions on how Green Bay will fare against the Browns. Last week’s 31-30 victory over the Ravens was far from a work of art for the Packers. Defeating Baltimore sans Lamar Jackson should have been easier for Green Bay. Instead, they required heroics from Aaron Rodgers to score the narrow win.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Trevor Lawrence
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Colts' Nelson, Jaguars' Josh Allen placed on COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson and Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Colts are hoping to stay in the AFC South race with a victory Saturday night at Arizona. But the loss of the 25-year-old Nelson, a three-time All-Pro, is a big blow.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Browns activate QB Mayfield, Colts' Nelson on COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Baker Mayfield moved a step closer to playing against Aaron Rodgers on Christmas as the Browns activated their quarterback from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday before leaving for Green Bay. Mayfield has been out since testing positive on Dec. 15, one of a slew...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Panthers#American Football#Texans
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jaguars will be without 3 starters at Jets because of COVID

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without three starters Sunday against the New York Jets after the trio was placed on the COVID-19 list. Standout pass rusher Josh Allen, receiver Laviska Shenault and guard Ben Bartch were placed on the reserve list Saturday and won't make the trip to New Jersey.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
50K+
Followers
84K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy