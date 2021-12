Anjunabeats Rising 2021 Collection gives us a comprehensive taste of the artists who will one day rule the industry!. Since January of 2021, Anjunabeats Rising has been delivering fresh new tunes every single month from the artists set to take over the game as the superstars of the future. Each EP has boasted six tracks that made us groove, pulled out emotion, and got us talking. Now, as the year winds down and we look to a musically prosperous 2022, Anjunabeats has gathered up all of the tracks and combined them into one massive collection so that we may relive all the magic.

