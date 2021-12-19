ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Jets Seek to Be Difference Makers in Annual Trip to Miami

By Randy Lange - New York Jets
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot will be the same about the Jets trip to South...

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
5 college football teams that will make some noise in 2022

Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
Eli Manning shows proof he was right about Eagles fans

Eli Manning went “scoreboard” on people Tuesday night. During the Week 3 Monday night game between the Cowboys and Eagles, Manning went viral for something he did on the “ManningCast” program with his brother, Peyton, on ESPN2. Eli flipped off the cameras in a way of...
NFL analyst reveals why Lamar Jackson’s Pro Bowl selection ‘speaks volumes’ of his respect in the league

The 2022 Pro Bowl selection names have been released by the NFL committee, which came in after the voting process held over the last month involving the players, the coaches and the fans of the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens have five players from their side, who have made it into the Pro Bowl selection list including their star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
College Football World Reacts To Hawaii Bowl Decision

Tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will not take place after Hawaii dropped out of the game tonight, citing COVID-19, injury and transfer issues. Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and begun preparations to play. Now, the Tigers will have to begin the long flight home, though we hope they at least get to enjoy some time in the sun.
