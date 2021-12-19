These Jets Seek to Be Difference Makers in Annual Trip to Miami

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
A Georgia high school quarterback and class of 2022 recruit has died after complications from a routine surgery. Robbie Roper, 18, was hospitalized in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday after experiencing undisclosed complications, his Roswell High School football coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He died Wednesday morning, his family...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
As if losing to UCF wasn’t ugly enough, Florida football found even more embarrassment when a Gators player started a fight after the game. Florida football fans can look forward to a new era under Billy Napier but the 2021 season had one last indignity to bestow upon them.
A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
The Michigan Wolverines are about to make a big move ahead of their Orange Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. This isn’t anything related to football, though. Rather, the Wolverines are going to take better care of their health. According to Michigan offensive...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle announced his plans for the holidays in a humorous way, possibly coming as a surprise to his quarterback. The Dolphins are coming off their sixth win in a row after defeating the New York Jets 31-24 on Sunday. Miami has been rattling off wins after getting off to a bumpy start to the season.
Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
COVID-19 has whittled the New Orleans quarterback room to just one player headed into Monday's game against Miami. Could the Saints look to one of their former players to provide extra insurance at the position?
Le’Veon Bell’s most recent stops in the NFL haven’t exactly gone as planned. If Tom Brady’s knowledge and experience rub off on the former All-Pro Running back, though, don’t be surprised if Bell makes a significant impact for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they need him most.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
Eli Manning went “scoreboard” on people Tuesday night. During the Week 3 Monday night game between the Cowboys and Eagles, Manning went viral for something he did on the “ManningCast” program with his brother, Peyton, on ESPN2. Eli flipped off the cameras in a way of...
The 2022 Pro Bowl selection names have been released by the NFL committee, which came in after the voting process held over the last month involving the players, the coaches and the fans of the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens have five players from their side, who have made it into the Pro Bowl selection list including their star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
Tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will not take place after Hawaii dropped out of the game tonight, citing COVID-19, injury and transfer issues. Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and begun preparations to play. Now, the Tigers will have to begin the long flight home, though we hope they at least get to enjoy some time in the sun.
