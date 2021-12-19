ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Suffield luge athlete Emily Sweeney finishes sixth at World Cup; Somers’ Hannah Soar makes U.S. Olympic ski team for moguls

By Lori Riley, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

Emily Sweeney, who grew up in Suffield, finished sixth at the luge World Cup in Igls, Austria on Sunday. Sweeney, a 2018 Olympian, is the only U.S. woman to achieve Tier A status to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team after a fifth-place World Cup finish last weekend in Germany.

The U.S. Olympic luge team will be announced in mid-January.

Another local, Hannah Soar of Somers, announced Saturday on Instagram that she made the U.S. Olympic team for moguls skiing.

“I‘m honestly in awe that I’m even saying this, but I have officially qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing this February,” Soar said in the post.

“I wouldn’t be sitting at the bottom of the World Cup course in France making a Nutella sandwich or headed to China in February if it wasn’t for so many people that have supported me along the way. From my soccer teams back in Connecticut that let me play even though they knew I would be missing games/practices for skiing, teachers who had to deal with a kid who sometimes missed more days then attended, my @killingtonmtn and @killingtonmountainschool family who have without a doubt shaped me into the person I am today, my amazing sponsors that have believed in my dreams, and my @usskiteam teammates, coaches, and staff that have pushed me to be the best version of myself on and off the hill.”

The 2022 Winter Olympics take place in Beijing from Feb. 4-20.

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .

New honorary consul of Italy appointed for Connecticut

Barbara Zichichi has been appointed as the new honorary consul of Italy in Connecticut. Zichichi was born and raised in the town of Verona in northeast Italy, which is best known as the setting for William Shakespeare’s famed Romeo and Juliet. After studying foreign languages in high school, she worked as a translator and interpreter across her native country after attending a translating ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
