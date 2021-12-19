Kansas City police investigating after 1 person shot

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday.

Officers located the victim near east 16th Terrace and Drury Avenue.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.