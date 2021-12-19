ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 7

By Joey Blackwell
 5 days ago

There's no two ways about it.

Alabama got shellacked at Memphis on Tuesday and followed the loss up with a lackluster win at home over Jacksonville State. The Crimson Tide still has all the tools to win the Southeastern Conference, but this past weekend showed just how much the team can struggle when its best guards aren't performing well.

The bright side for Alabama was that senior guard Keon Ellis, who had been struggling heading into last week, seemed to get back on track. The downside was that junior guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly and freshman guard J.D. Davison seem to be out of rhythm.

Alabama has a big opportunity this Tuesday against Davidson, who will likely be a Q1 opponent for the Crimson Tide at a neutral site in the C.M. Newton Classic. With its last two games being struggles, a big win for Alabama would be just what it needs heading into conference play.

For now, Alabama slips to third.

Here are the biggest winners and losers this week:

Biggest Winner: LSU — While the Tigers might have one of the easier non-conference schedules to start the season, starting 11-0 is still quite impressive. In fact, LSU has only played on close game all season: a 68-63 overtime win in the Emerald Coast Classic against Penn State. The Tigers still have one non-conference game left in Lipscomb on Dec. 22, but its SEC opener against Auburn should be quite a test.

Biggest Loser: Arkansas — When you see the Razorbacks down at sixth, it's a good time to remember that this is a power rankings. Arkansas has now lost back-to-back games, falling 88-66 to unranked Oklahoma and then 89-81 on Saturday to Hofstra. With both games being held at neutral sites, Arkansas' slide is not coming at the best of times heading into SEC play. That being said, the Razorbacks still have one non-conference game left against Elon on Tuesday, where they will certainly look to bounce back and end non-conference play on a positive note.

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 7

1. LSU (11-0)

2. Auburn (10-1)

3. Alabama (9-2)

4. Kentucky (8-2)

5. Tennessee (8-2)

6. Arkansas (9-2)

7. Florida (8-3)

8. Texas A&M (8-2)

9. South Carolina (8-3)

10. Mississippi State (8-3)

11. Ole Miss (8-3)

12. Vanderbilt (6-4)

13. Missouri (6-5)

14. Georgia (4-6)

This Week's SEC Schedule: Dec. 19-25, 2021

Sunday, Dec. 19

No Games Scheduled

Monday, Dec. 20

Georgia vs Western Carolina — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+/ESPN+

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Ole Miss vs Samford — 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+/ESPN+

Teas A&M vs Northwestern State — 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+/ESPN+

No. 6 Alabama vs Davidson (C.M. Newton Classic) — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs Winthrop — 6 p.m. CT, No Broadcast

No. 22 Arkansas vs Elon — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Florida vs Stony Brook — 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+/ESPN+

South Carolina vs Army — 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+/ESPN+

No. 13 Auburn vs Murray State — 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 21 Kentucky vs Louisville — 5 p.m. CT, ESPN

No. 18 Tennessee vs No. 8 Arizona — 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Georgia vs ETSU — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+/ESPN+

No. 19 LSU vs Lipscomb — 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Missouri vs Illinois — 8 p.m. CT, BTN

Vanderbilt at Hawai'i — 10:59 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Thursday, Dec. 23

No Games Scheduled

Friday, Dec. 24

No Games Scheduled

Saturday, Dec. 25

No Games Scheduled

Stay tuned at BamaCentral each week throughout the 2021-2022 season for updated SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

Comments / 0

