ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Coroner called to respond after shooting in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZu13_0dR9D96y00

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

Regional dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting on Knecht Drive, but was unable to confirm additional details on possible victims.

News Center 7 crew reports seeing a coroner arrive to the intersection of North Main Street and Maylan Drive, not far from the Knecht Drive address.

A section of North Main Street is blocked off with police tape.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to structure fire in Huber Heights

DAYTON — Crews were dispatched to a fire at the 7800 block of Fernbank Court in Huber Heights at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. According to emergency scanner traffic, a caller reported hearing a female scream and saw smoke billowing out behind 4700 block of Pinecroft Court. At least two...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Greene County crews respond to detached garage fire

At around 1 a.m. crews in Greene County responded to a detached garage fire at 155 Fairfield Pike in Yellow Springs. A medic was requested, although crews on the scene, according to emergency scanner traffic, said they do not see any injuries. The fire was described as fully engulfed and...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Grinch arrested: Florida police lock up Christmas Eve’s most wanted

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Christmas revelers everywhere can sleep a little easier tonight knowing the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office took the worst of the worst off Florida’s streets on Christmas Eve. The Grinch was taken into custody early Saturday in the ECSO parking lot after a concerned...
WHIO Dayton

1 killed, several injured when cars, big rigs collide in California on Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES — A crash on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles claimed one life and left several other people injured on Christmas Eve, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities responded to reports of the crash in the southbound lanes of the I-5 near Dodger Stadium around 8 a.m. PST. At least two big rigs and seven other vehicles were involved in the collision, fire officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#News Center 7#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

A North Carolina man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted two police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol had an assault rifle and ammunition in his vehicle when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving earlier this month, according to prosecutors. Justice Department prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
78K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy