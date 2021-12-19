Coroner called to respond after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

Regional dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting on Knecht Drive, but was unable to confirm additional details on possible victims.

News Center 7 crew reports seeing a coroner arrive to the intersection of North Main Street and Maylan Drive, not far from the Knecht Drive address.

A section of North Main Street is blocked off with police tape.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

