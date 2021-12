On November 19, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act. This bill will be instrumental in the fight against climate change along with other needed policies and actions across our states and nation and also worldwide. It’s now on our U.S. senators — including those in the Midwest — to work together to get the 51 votes we need to pass the Build Back Better Act.

