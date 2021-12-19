Old Dominion’s ‘super seniors’ share tight bond, hope to leave on a high note in Myrtle Beach Bowl

Old Dominion linebacker Jordan Young stops Norfolk State quarterback Juwan Carter during the Monarchs' 2019 victory at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Young's final ODU game is Monday against Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

The last time Old Dominion played in a bowl, Jordan Young went on vacation.

Then a redshirt freshman linebacker, Young and two of his current teammates traveled with the Monarchs as they faced Eastern Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl.

Not only did the three not practice with the team, they didn’t even take pads on the trip.

Their roles will be drastically different Monday when ODU (6-6) takes on Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Young, offensive lineman Isaac Weaver and safety Joe Joe Headen — the Monarchs’ three sixth-year “super seniors” and team captains — will each have a huge say in how the team fares.

After waiting five years for a return to the postseason, they’ve already affected how their teammates approach the opportunities that come with playing in a bowl.

“One thing they have influenced is the fact that they’ve been really harping on our guys to take it all in,” second-year coach Ricky Rahne said. “Maybe they missed it, and maybe they took it for granted that they were just going to go to bowls every year, and that’s how it was going to be.”

It’s been quite the opposite. ODU went 5-7 in 2017, 4-8 the following year and a dismal 1-11 in 2019, leading to the ouster of program-founding coach Bobby Wilder.

After Rahne was hired from Penn State, the 2020 season was canceled altogether due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, making the Monarchs’ current run to the postseason all the more remarkable.

ODU started this season 1-6 and won five straight games to qualify, to the shock of even the highest-ranking member of the athletic department.

“As much as I hate to admit it, yes, I’m very surprised that we qualified at 6-6 for a bowl,” athletic director Wood Selig said. “I’m probably just like everyone: When we were sitting 1-6, I knew we had some wins ahead of us. Didn’t know how many. I didn’t realize we would run the table in the dramatic fashion that we did and qualify for a bowl.”

Few had a bigger hand in the turnaround than Young, Weaver and Headen. A 6-foot-3, 230-pound Pennsylvania native, Young sits one tackle behind Craig Wilkins (2009-12) for the program’s career record, with 339.

The 6-6, 303-pound Weaver has started all 12 games, exhibiting versatility by playing center, left tackle and left guard while serving as a reliable anchor on the line.

Headen, a 5-10, 180-pound Pennsylvanian, has 21 career pass breakups, three behind the school record set by Brandon Addison from 2015-17.

But the trio is bound by more than on-field accomplishments. Young and Headen have roomed together all six years. Young and Weaver, a Georgia native, spent three hours sitting by a pool at the team hotel, reminiscing about their time together.

“There’s a huge bond,” Headen said. “We’ve been here for so long, I guess we kind of know how everything goes on campus, how everything is. It’s definitely something that I’m going to hold to my heart for the rest of my days, honestly. Especially just knowing what we’ve gone through since we got here to where we’re at now, it’s awesome.”

When defensive end Marcus Haynes, a Maryland native, was a freshman, he didn’t even know where to get a haircut in Norfolk. He visited Young, who let him know that a guy who cut hair came to Young’s room every day. Haynes, now a junior, was invited for an in-home trim.

“These are guys that taught me how to come into myself,” Haynes said, adding that a victory Monday would be the best way to repay them.

“I just want to be able to send all my guys out on the best note possible. That way, forever they’ll be able to tell the story of everybody looking down on us or feeling low for themselves and being able to triumph and be able to hold a trophy.”

Junior cornerback Tre Hawkins has looked to Young, Weaver and Headen for guidance throughout his career.

“Just them knowing the ins and outs of Conference USA football and just having a lot of experience, they know what to do and what not to do,” Hawkins said. “They’re helping everybody become a leader, really, by leading. They’re definitely leading by example, and leading with their vocals, too.”

It’s no accident. Young said the three have tried to serve as an example to their younger teammates, showing them the value of having each other’s backs in all situations.

For three players who spent the days leading up to the 2016 Bahamas Bowl hanging around the stadium bleachers in plain clothes while their teammates practiced, leadership now takes many forms.

“We have a great bond,” Young said. “We kind of just tried to instill that and pass that down to the guys that have either stuck around or the new guys that came in. Just show them how special: These are your brothers. These are the guys who will be in your wedding one day, and these are the guys who’ll be friends for life.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

Myrtle Beach Bowl preview

Tulsa (6-6) vs. Old Dominion (6-6)

When: 2:30 p.m. Monday

TV: ESPN

Line: Tulsa by 8, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

Stakes: Both teams enter the season on win streaks that they’d love to carry into 2022. The Golden Hurricane won its last three games of the regular season to qualify for the postseason. The Monarchs did them two better, winning their past five games to reach their first bowl game since 2016.

Key matchup: Tulsa RB Shamari Brooks vs. Old Dominion’s rush defense. Brooks led Tulsa with 922 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The Golden Hurricane was third in American Athletic Conference rushing at 187 yards a game, one spot ahead of league champion and College Football Playoff participant Cincinnati. ODU was third in Conference USA against the rush and only allowed one opponent, Charlotte, to run for 200-plus yards.

Players to watch:

Tulsa: LB Justin Wright leads the Golden Hurricane with 77 stops despite missing the season opener. He’s made 61 tackles his last seven games, with 3 1/2 sacks, and was twice named the AAC’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Old Dominion: Tight end Zach Kuntz is a Penn State transfer who leads the Monarchs this season with 71 catches for 684 yards and five touchdowns. He’s second among FBS tight ends in catches this season, with only Colorado State’s Trey McBride getting more with 90 receptions.

Facts and figures:

Tulsa: Tulsa was the first school to play in five consecutive New Year’s Day games, from 1942-46. ... It’s playing its 23rd bowl game and is 10-12 all-time in the postseason. ... Tulsa’s Brooks is 30 yards shy of surpassing Tarrion Adams for second on the school’s career rushing list. ... A member of the Higuera family has been Tulsa’s long snapper for nine of the past 10 seasons. Rey Higuera handled the job from 2012-15 before younger brother Adam took over in 2017. Adam Higuera will play in his final college game in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Old Dominion: ODU is playing in its second bowl game, in its ninth FBS season, having beaten Eastern Michigan 24-20 in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl. ... Hayden Wolff started the last six games at quarterback, leading the Monarchs to a 5-1 mark. He threw for 1,613 yards, seven TDs and six interceptions. ... Tailback Blake Watson ran for 1,035 yards this season, the second ever in school history to crack 1,000 yards in a season — Ray Lawry did it in 2015 and 2016. ... ODU is tied for first with Cincinnati and Houston with six blocked kicks this season. The Monarchs’ four blocked punts are also tied for the top in the FBS this fall with four others, including Coastal Carolina, on whose field they’ll play Monday.