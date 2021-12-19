ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Final ranking of year puts Masters field at 83 and counting

By DOUG FERGUSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mnw7E_0dR9Crfo00
1 of 2

The top 50 from the final world ranking of the year was set on Sunday, adding 10 players to the field for the Masters in April.

The list included Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes of Canada and Ryan Palmer, who are exclusive members of the PGA Tour.

The final ranking, along with other criteria, puts the field at 83 players.

The list also includes Tiger Woods, who is recovering from severe injuries to his right leg from a Feb. 23 car crash. He has not determined whether he will be able to walk and compete at Augusta National on April 8-11.

Woods played the PNC Championship this week with his 12-year-old son, though he was riding a cart and has said he remains a long way off before he can play at the tour level.

Augusta National prefers to keep the field for the Masters at under 100 players, a target it has met every year dating to 1966 and would appear to be on pace to continue.

Players still can qualify by winning a PGA Tour event that offers full FedEx Cup points, or by getting into the top 50 in the world on March 27, a full week before the tournament. There also is a spot reserved for next month’s Latin American Amateur Championship.

Finishing at No. 50 in the world at the end of the year was Takumi Kanaya of Japan, whose 67 in the final round of the last Japan Golf Tour event moved him up to third place.

Kanaya will be one of three Asia-Pacific Amateur champions from Japan in the field, joining current champion and world No. 1 amateur Keita Najakima and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

The other six players to get in through the world ranking were Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Min Woo Lee.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Jessica Korda marries long-term partner Johnny DelPrete!

Jessica Korda had a weekend to remember as she finally got married to her long-term partner and former professional golfer Johnny DelPrete. Both of the newlyweds posted pictures on their Instagram pages of the celebrations and it appeared to be a great occasion for all involved. The pair were married...
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods STUNS golf fans with INCREDIBLE GOLF BALL TRICK with Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods left golf fans and analysts stunned at the PNC Champonship on Sunday when he spun his golf ball on the putting green. Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee was particularly in awe at Tiger's trick alongside his 12-year-old cub Charlie Woods. Watch the video below. "I’ve seen Tiger do some...
GOLF
Golf.com

This must-watch Tiger and Charlie Woods mannerisms video is the best one yet

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods captivated the golf world (again) at last week’s PNC Championship. The 15-time major winner and his 12-year-old son teamed up for the second straight year at the Florida event, but this year’s appearance was somewhat of a surprise. Woods was in a near-fatal car accident in February and the PNC, although an unofficial event, was his first start since. Even more surprising? He looked pretty good.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Mickelson's history-making? Tiger's return? The BEST PGA Tour moments of 2021

On the PGA Tour in 2021, we have seen so many new developments and characters emerge and it has all contributed to a fantastic and dramatic year on tour. History was made when Phil Mickelson became the oldest ever major champion at the PGA Championship and also when the USA romped home to a record-breaking Ryder Cup victory.
GOLF
ESPN

Phil Mickelson to play Tournament of Champions after 21-year absence

KAPALUA, Hawai'i -- Phil Mickelson is headed back to Hawai'i for golf, not a vacation, committing to play the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua for the first time in 21 years. Mickelson won the winners-only tournament at La Costa Resort in 1998, then has played only twice since it...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Japan Golf Tour#Fedex Cup#The Pga Tour#Augusta National#The Pnc Championship#Latin American
golfmagic.com

This INCREDIBLE Tiger Woods statistic shows his domination of golf...

On the PGA Tour in 2021, we have seen some fantastic winners and some incredible performances. We can't wait to be treated to even more in 2022. From Phil Mickelson's history-making win at the PGA Championship to Collin Morikawa's nerveless display at The Open Championship, there have been some great memories created.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Matt Kuchar: "Tiger Woods, hard part down"

Should we really be surprised? After all he has done since shaking hands with Mike Douglas on national television at age 2, since playing an exhibition with Sam Snead at 5, and teeing it up at the old L.A. Open at 16, Tiger Woods always has delivered something special, has he not? His six consecutive U.S.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Lee Trevino: "Tiger Woods revealed his plan"

Lee Trevino talks about Tiger Woods: "I know when he’s going to play and when he’s not" "See now that I’ve turned 82, I’m in Vegas every week. It stays in Vegas. We had a great conversation yesterday. It’s beautiful. It would make headlines. You write about it, and if it was visible, you figure it out. You write stuff, anyway, that’s not true, so go ahead. I read it every day. You’re not getting nothing from me.
GOLF
KXRM

CC coach Mayotte hopeful for another WJC gold-medal run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — While the Colorado College hockey team continues the break in its schedule, their head coach is hoping to come back to the Tigers with his third gold medal as an assistant coach for Team USA at the World Junior Championships in Canada. Mayotte, who won a gold medal in 2017 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Silverfield reacts to Hawaii Bowl outcome

HONOLULU, Hawaii (WREG) — The Memphis Tigers football team has been crowned the Hawai’i Bowl champions after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Rainbow Warriors to forfeit Friday night’s game. Winning the trophy this way was not how the Tigers wanted to end their season. It was reported earlier this week the Hawaii football program had […]
HAWAII STATE
Tennis World Usa

Presidents Cup, there could be Tiger Woods

The U.S. Team rallied on the final day of the previous Presidents Cup to avoid an upset on a Royal Melbourne layout that was a mystery to most of its roster. Now the biennial competition between the U.S. and International teams returns to more familiar territory. Next year’s Presidents Cup...
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
365K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy