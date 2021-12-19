ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saweetie 'plans to be hands-on at USC'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaweetie will be hands-on as a guest lecturer at the University of Southern California (USC). The 28-year-old rap star - who has a BA in communications from USC - is returning to the academic institution next semester as a guest lecturer, and she's intending to be very hands-on in the...

rolling out

Saweetie shares her biggest ambition

Saweetie is determined to “inspire and to empower” her fans. The 28-year-old rap star will soon release a “pre-project” called Icy Season before she finally releases her long-awaited debut album, and Saweetie has revealed she has wide-reaching ambitions for her music. She explained: “I just felt...
BET

Saweetie Confirms Rumors That She’s Going To Teach A College Course At USC

IHeart Radio brought in the holiday season with its Z100 Jingle Ball NYC concert on Friday (Dec. 10) at Madison Square Garden. It featured performances by Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, and Saweetie, who confirmed that she will teach a branding and marketing course at the University of Southern California, iHeart Radio reported.
Complex

French Montana Shares “Handstand” Video f/ Doja Cat and Saweetie

French Montana has shared the video for his They Got Amnesia album cut “Handstand,” featuring Doja Cat and Saweetie. Directed by Edgar Esteves, the video sees the three stars living in some post-apocalyptic world, where they are on the frontlines fighting another group of heavily-weaponized people. The song...
blackchronicle.com

Saweetie Silences The Naysayers Following Criticism Over Performance

Saweetie is willing to do whatever it takes to beat the stiff twerking allegations. While everyone agrees Saweetie is absolutely STUNNING and her success isn’t up for debate, the rapper’s live performances have always been at the receiving end of some criticism. Whether it’s her perceived inability to freestyle or some questionable choreography, any time the West coast native performs, people online are going to voice their opinions.
Saweetie
Club 93.7

Saweetie Gets Clowned Badly After Performance Videos Go Viral – Watch

A recent Saweetie performance has become the talk of social media and the subject of Twitter's unrelenting creative memes. During the Bay Area rapper's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball set at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10, she appeared to be relatively winded while performing her hit records such as "Icy Grl" and her new track "Icy Chain."
rollingout.com

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young reportedly finalize divorce

After a long uphill battle, it looks like Dr. Dre has officially finalized his divorce from Nicole Young. On Thursday, Dec. 9, the producer and entrepreneur posed in an image shared on Instagram by music executive Breyon Prescott in front of balloons that read “DIVORCED AF.” The accompanying caption of the image read, “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just told Me It’s Final!!! Congrats.”
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Flexes Beach Holiday Vacation By Twerking On Balcony

In the midst of a controversy, Saweetie knows just how to distract her naysayers. The rapper has been coming under fire in recent months after clips of her live performances surface online. Saweetie has been working on her career and craft for years, first starting out as a viral sensation on social media, but the USC graduate has been able to secure those partnerships and deals that have catapulted her into Grammy-nominated categories.
thatgrapejuice.net

Drake Defeats $4 Billion Home Intruder Lawsuit

Drake has scored a major legal victory. For, the ‘Nice For What’ rapper has just beaten a $4 billion home intruder lawsuit. Previously, Mesha Collins was arrested and charged with breaking into the Drake’s Los Angeles home in April 2017. She was then released on $100,000 bail, with Drake deciding not to press charges because he felt she was struggling with personal issues.
HollywoodLife

Drakeo The Ruler: 5 Things About The Rapper Dead At 28

Drakeo The Ruler, a rapper famous on the California hip hop scene, died at the age of 28 after being stabbed in a fight near a concert in Los Angeles. Drakeo The Ruler has tragically died at the age of 28 after being stabbed during an altercation near the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on December 18. The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, had reportedly performed at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” concert, where Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were also scheduled to appear. After paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:40pm, according to the Los Angeles Times, Drakeo was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
