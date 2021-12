Character meet and greets are back in Disney World, but they look a little different!. You can now meet your favorite characters again, just in a modified way. The characters stay behind a rope so that you have to maintain distance — you still can’t hug them or get autographs. But, you do get to spend time talking with them and snap a few pics! We’ve seen Mickey, Pluto, several princesses, and more since the meet and greets have returned, and today, we got a big surprise when we were visiting Princess Fairytale Hall in Magic Kingdom!

