Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here’s when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 19
  • Time: 8 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: Balley Sports Southwest, Balley Sports North

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves notable injuries:

Dallas: Reggie Bullock (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Luka Doncic (ankle), Josh Green (health and safety protocols), Frank Ntilikina (non-COVID illness) and Eugene Omoruyi (foot) are out.

Minnesota: Anthony Edwards (health and safety protocols), Nathan Knight (two-way contract), Taurean Prince (health and safety protocols) and McKinley Wright IV (two-way contract) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Dallas Mavericks:

  • F Dorian Finney-Smith
  • F Kristaps Porzingis
  • C Dwight Powell
  • G Tim Hardaway Jr.
  • G Jalen Brunson

Minnesota Timberwolves:

  • F Malik Beasley
  • F Jarred Vanderbilt
  • C Karl-Anthony Towns
  • G D’Angelo Russell
  • G Patrick Beverley

Comments / 0

