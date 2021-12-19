Councilmember Adrienne Adams Emerges Victorious in Speaker’s Race

Most elections are a reaction to the previous candidate, and Corey Johnson’s shadow has been looming over this year’s speaker race, as leading candidates feel free to criticize his tenure. Asked at a November forum hosted by the New York Working Families Party and other progressive groups about how he would be different from the current speaker, Council Member Francisco Moya laid in. “The City Council’s (bill) drafting process is broken. There is a lack of transparency for council members on how legislation is being written, and how their legislation is actually being negotiated,” he said. “We have to be able to give members the right to receive early drafts of bills before we make decisions on what we’re voting on. It’s really important that we are providing a very clear, transparent process on how members put in their bills to get drafted.”

