Elections

Councilmember Adrienne Adams Emerges Victorious in Speaker’s Race

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Councilmember Adrienne Adams has emerged victorious after both she and fellow Queens Councilmember Francisco Moya, claimed victory only four days ago in the race to serve as the city’s next council speaker. On Friday, Adams, who will be the first Black woman to ever lead the City...

qchron.com

Speaker race gets more contentious

The election for the speakership of the New York City Council may be expected for early January, but the two lead candidates in the race, Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Francisco Moya (D-Corona), both declared victory hours apart on social media Tuesday. Both elected officials say they have the necessary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Corey Johnson’s shadow looms over the speaker race

Most elections are a reaction to the previous candidate, and Corey Johnson’s shadow has been looming over this year’s speaker race, as leading candidates feel free to criticize his tenure. Asked at a November forum hosted by the New York Working Families Party and other progressive groups about how he would be different from the current speaker, Council Member Francisco Moya laid in. “The City Council’s (bill) drafting process is broken. There is a lack of transparency for council members on how legislation is being written, and how their legislation is actually being negotiated,” he said. “We have to be able to give members the right to receive early drafts of bills before we make decisions on what we’re voting on. It’s really important that we are providing a very clear, transparent process on how members put in their bills to get drafted.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Winner, winner — council speaker: Two both claim victory in tight NYC pols vote

Two top candidates seeking to lead the New York City Council both claimed Tuesday they had won the contest, throwing the race into a state of uncertainty in its final weeks. Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (no relation to Mayor-elect Eric Adams) announced Tuesday afternoon she had clinched the speaker’s race, earning enough votes in the 51-member legislative body.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

21 in ’21, others, blast Eric Adams’ support for male speaker candidate

For a while, it seemed the first majority female New York City Council might end up electing a female speaker. But as the ground shifts in the fast-moving race to choose the council’s leader, those close to Mayor-elect Eric Adams are pushing for Council Member Francisco Moya, as City & State and others reported earlier this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Adams aides boosting Moya for council speaker, NY1 learns

Despite stating publicly that he’d keep his finger off the scale — “I’m not getting involved,” he said last month — Eric Adams is making his preferences for City Council speaker known. Sources tell NY1 the Adams team, including the mayor-elect’s personal attorney and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Appoints 5 Deputy Mayors, All Women, Including 2 Of Asian Descent

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Monday announced the appointment of five deputy mayors to his incoming administration. The team of women include two appointees who will be the first deputy mayors of Asian descent, CBS2’s Cory James reported. “Anyone that knows me knows I’m a momma’s boy and I was raised by women,” Adams said. READ MORE: Mayor-Elect Adams Names Louis Molina Next Department Of Correction Commissioner Adams’ upbringing likely played a role in his historic announcement Monday. The five women will help lead the new administration by assisting with overseeing operations, economic development, and health and human services, to name a few. READ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
