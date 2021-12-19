Iggy Azalea: I can't wait to see my son grow up

MCU lovers are eagerly awaiting to see the upcoming movie in the franchise, but when does fandom praise become craze?. There’s nothing like indulging in your favorite pieces of media: Cozying up with a feel-good book or movie always aims to please, no matter what kind of day you’ve had. Moments of escapism — especially those found in fiction — create a connection between a person and the creative outlets that comforts them. In light of finding those characters or worlds that lift you up, it can’t be denied that this love of fiction can turn from adoration to obsession in the blink of an eye. Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is not exempt from this situation either, as the audience’s rush for tickets raises concerns over the essence of “fan culture.”

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO