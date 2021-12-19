ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves wants to 'get as much done as possible'

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves wants to "get as much done" before his window of opportunity closes. The 57-year-old actor has been determined to work hard over the last decade or so, as he knows that some career opportunities won't last forever. He said: "I've wanted to get as much done as...

Sandra Bullock Reveals If She and Keanu Reeves Were Ever More Than Friends

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have starred in two blockbuster films together, cementing their status as a powerful onscreen duo. For over two decades, the pair have been photographed together and share nothing but kind things about each other with the public. Naturally, fans have always wondered if they actually ever took their relationship to the next level. Sandra has finally revealed the truth about their connection.
Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinkett-Smith & More Stars at ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

Stars were sharply dressed on the red carpet this weekend in San Francisco. The occasion? The world premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections.” Many used the premiere to tap into their mod side, emulating the futuristic styles from the sci-fi film franchise. Keanu Reeves was classically dressed in a black suit with a striped tie and brown suede loafers. Stars like Madelyn Cline, Carrie-Anne Moss and Ellen Hollman were dressed in head-to-toe black, with sleek details ranging from ombre sequins to thigh-high slits. Others, like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris, went bold in vibrantly colored and metallic outfits. On the...
Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021

Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors in the industry. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix movie series, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the John Wick movie series. In this article, we will take a look at his journey and Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021.
Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Keanu Reeves Comforted Her On Tough Day Filming ‘The Matrix’

Priyanka Chopra complimented her ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ co-star for his kind words to her at the end of a hard day on set. Everybody has tough days at work, and sometimes you just need some reassurance that it’s okay. Priyanka Chopra, 39, said that her co-star Keanu Reeves, 57, gave her those reassurances, while they were filming The Matrix: Resurrections during a Thursday December 16 interview on The View. The actress raved about how great it was to work with such a kind actor, what he said that made her feel better on a hard day.
Keanu Reeves is trying to get a Constantine sequel made

Keanu Reeves wants a Constantine sequel – and he's been trying to get it made. Reeves played the demon hunter in the 2005 film of the same name, which co-starred Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, and Shia LaBeouf. When asked by Stephen Colbert what role of his he'd like to...
Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
Keanu Reeves doesn’t get the NFT hype either

By now, you’ve probably heard of NFTs enough to have an opinion about them, and, as it turns out, so has Keanu Reeves. In our interview with him and fellow The Matrix icon Carrie-Ann Moss, Alex Heath asked the actors about their feelings on cryptocurrency, NFT collectibles, and the concept of digital scarcity. Keanu — described in this 2019 Vox profile of his Keanaissance as a “relatable geek” — had, of course, a relatable response (tweeted earlier by David Zhou).
Keanu Reeves Jumped Off a 46-Story Building 19 Times for ‘Matrix Resurrections’

If the “John Wick” franchise is any indication, Keanu Reeves has long been keen on doing as much of his own stuntwork as possible, whether fist fighting on a PATH train or dodging bullets in a swimming pool. That same commitment to on-camera physicality, it seems, applied to the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in the “Matrix” franchise and the first since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions.” Speaking on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote the movie, Reeves detailed one especially harrowing stunt in the new film that involved tumbling down a 46-story-high building with Carrie-Anne Moss, who...
Keanu Reeves Explains Sad Keanu Meme

Keanu Reeves tried to explain what was really going through his mind during the Sad Keanu meme. The viral picture saw The Matrix star sitting on a bench contemplating life. During an appearance with Stephen Colbert, the actor explained that he was really just trying to eat a sandwich. (Eagle-eyed Internet commenters have enjoyed this little detail so much in the past.) But, seriously, Reeves says that he just had some things on his mind, but most of his focus was on lunch. When asked about why he is so innately meme-able, the actor said, "I have no clue, sir." It would be hard to argue with such a sentiment as social media seemed to run on a mixture of his and Ben Affleck's despairing faces. Something about the natural state of The Matrix star just appeals to people from all over the world. Reeves clearly enjoys that a bit but doesn't really get all of it. You get the feeling he'd just rather be eating that sandwich. Check out what he had to say down below.
Keanu Reeves Reveals What He Was Thinking in 'Sad Keanu' Pic

Turns out, Keanu Reeves wasn't that sad after all. On Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the A-list actor and most memeable man in Hollywood found himself face-to-face with "Sad Keanu." While discussing Reeves' comic book, BRZRKR, Colbert noted that one illustration of the graphic novel's main...
Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Performances

Since bursting onto the scene in a pair of acclaimed indies in the 1980s, Keanu Reeves has established himself as one of the most popular actors of all time. He’s headed several franchises, worked with Oscar-winning directors and managed to stay beloved by audiences and his peers the entire time. He’s also amassed an impressive body of work, from Shakespeare to action star to romancing the likes of Diane Keaton and Sandra Bullock (twice!). As “The Matrix Resurrections” prepares to hit theaters, we take a look at 10 of Reeves’ best performances.
