Heat vs. Pistons: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons host the Miami Heat and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here’s when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 19
  • Time: 6 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: Balley Sports Sun, Balley Sports Detroit

Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons notable injuries:

Miami: Tyler Herro (quad) and Marcus Garrett (eye) are questionable. Bam Adebayo (thumb), Jimmy Butler (tail bone), Caleb Martin (health and safety protocols), Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

Detroit: Jerami Grant (thumb), Isaiah Livers (G League), Kelly Olynyk (knee), Jamorko Pickett (G League) and Chris Smith (G League) are out.

Miami Heat:

  • F Duncan Robinson
  • F P.J. Tucker
  • C Dewayne Dedmon
  • G Gabe Vincent
  • G Kyle Lowry

Detroit Pistons:

  • F Hamidou Diallo
  • F Saddiq Bey
  • C Isaiah Stewart
  • G Killian Hayes
  • G Cade Cunningham

