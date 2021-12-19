NOPD: Woman shot in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Forum Blvd according to NOPD.

Reports from police show a woman was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

No further information is available at this time.

