NOPD: Woman shot in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Forum Blvd according to NOPD.
Reports from police show a woman was shot in the leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.
