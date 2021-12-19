ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens-Packers Pregame Notes: Can Injury-Plagued Baltimore Pull Off The Upset?

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkCsT_0dR9AHGa00

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are missing several key players for their Week 15 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Here's the breakdown:

  • 17 players on Injured Reserve, including seven starters.
  • Five players on the COVID list, including three starters.
  • 13 players on the injury report.

Baltimore is playing without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is nursing an injured ankle. Backup Tyler Huntley will make his second start.

Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry and safety Chuck Clark are dealing with COVID issues. Baltimore activated Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Defensive end Calais Campbell is doubtful with a thigh injury.

The Ravens are facing a huge challenge in trying to contain Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is having another stellar season. Rodgers has thrown for 3,219 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.

However, he is hampered by a fractured toe and will not be mobile.

The Ravens will need to keep him under pressure to stop him from constantly attacking their injury-marred secondary. Rodgers' favorite target is Davante Adams, who has 1,204 yards receiving with seven touchdowns.

The Packers running attack has been mostly solid with A.J. Dillon (614 yards rushing) and Aaron Jones (599).

The Ravens have faced adversity all season, so just add this game to the list,

Baltimore has games against the Packers, at the Bengals, the Rams, and the Steelers over the final stretch of the season, which further puts their playoff lives in their own hands.

The Ravens can likely afford to drop games against the pair of NFC opponents as long as they beat their divisional opponents over the final stretch of the season.

Player Milestones

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise Brown are putting together one of the most successful seasons in franchise history.

Andrews has 926 yards receiving, 74 away from eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark. Andrews already surpassed Todd Heap’s previous franchise record for tight ends with 855 yards receiving in 2005.

Brown has 866 yards receiving, 134 away from eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark

Baltimore has only had two players with at least 1,000 yards receiving in the same season just once in franchise history — Michael Jackson (1,201) and Derrick Alexander (1,099) in 1996.

