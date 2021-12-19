Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger passes Philip Rivers for fifth-most passing yards in NFL history

Ben Roethlisberger is now the fifth-most prolific passer in NFL history. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Roethlisberger is now the fifth-most prolific passer in NFL history after passing Philip Rivers on Sunday.

Roethlisberger, 39, needed just 27 passing yards in Week 15 to pass Rivers' 63,414 career yards, and he now sits behind only Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. He'll likely retire fifth on the career leaderboard too, as more than 8,000 yards separate him from Favre for fourth place. Earlier in December, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Roethlisberger expects to retire after the 2021 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Roethlisberger with the No. 11 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, and he took over as the team's starter just a few games into his rookie season. He's been to six Pro Bowls and won two Super Bowls during his 18-season career with the team.

Roethlisberger had a rough start to the 2021 season with four touchdowns and four interceptions through the team's first four games. He bounced back to throw 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions in his next eight starts.

Along with Brady and Roethlisberger, the only other active quarterbacks with more than 50,000 career passing yards are Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers.