Matt Pike has already conquered the worlds of stoner-metal and sludge with his bands Sleep and High on Fire, respectively, and now he has his sights set on the land of psych-metal with a new solo project called Pike vs. the Automation. In February 2022, the metal vet will release his self-titled debut under the moniker, which features guest contributions from Mastodon's Brent Hinds, High on Fire's Jeff Matz, Tragedy's Todd Burdette, his wife, Alyssa Maucere-Pike, among others. Today (December 14th), he's shared its rip-roaring lead single, "Alien Slut Mum," along with a thrilling music video that features him and his friends getting hunted by monsters in the middle of the woods.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO