ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers vs. Bulls: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkJd1_0dR999Hl00

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 5 p.m. PT and can be seen on Spectrum SportsNet.

Both teams have rosters that are currently ravaged by health and safety protocol issues. The Lakers (16-14) are down seven players because of it, not including Anthony Davis’ four-week injury, so it’s going to be another tough game for their depth. Even Frank Vogel is out.

The Bulls (17-10) haven’t played since Dec. 11 because the NBA postponed some of their games due to the health and safety protocol situation. However, DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Javonte Green are back and available to play in this contest. DeRozan torched the Lakers last time, along with former Laker Lonzo Ball. This is the final matchup between the two in the regular season.

Lakers at Bulls notable injuries:

Lakers: OUT – Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, Kent Bazemore and Kendrick Nunn (all due to health and safety protocol; Nunn also has a knee injury). Anthony Davis (knee); Questionable – Trevor Ariza (ankle); Probable – LeBron James (abdominal)

Bulls: OUT – Zach LaVine, Alize Johnson, Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown Jr. (all due to health and safety protocol). Patrick Williams (wrist); Questionable – Derrick Jones Jr. (reconditioning); Doubtful – Matt Thomas (health and safety protocol)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Bulls -5.5
  • Money line: Bulls -240 / Lakers +190
  • Over-under: 214.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Advice and prediction

If this game doesn’t get postponed, the Bulls would be a wise bet. The Lakers just don’t have enough healthy bodies, and even if someone like Trevor Ariza plays, it’ll be his first game of the season since having ankle surgery. The Bulls would still field out DeRozan, Ball and Nikola Vucevic, among others, which L.A. might not be able to handle despite LeBron James being on the other side.

Prediction: Bulls 104, Lakers 96

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Alize Johnson
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Avery Bradley
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 crazy blockbuster Russell Westbrook trades

The Los Angeles Lakers have limped to a 16-16 record to start the season. After trading for Russell Westbrook this past offseason, things have not gone according to plan so far. The team is far worse than most expected them to be. While injuries have certainly not helped the situation,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant officially out against Lakers on Christmas

Marc Stein: The Nets say Kevin Durant is OUT for tomorrow’s Christmas Game against the Lakers. What are you favorite KD shoes? @BigWos shares his with @J. Kyle Mann on #FullCourtFits. 👟: https://t.co/MGzZQdf8Sl pic.twitter.com/ymVLzBl8xg – 7:10 PM. Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM. James Harden will be back on Christmas...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#Spectrum Sportsnet#Tipico Sportsbook Point#Bulls 240 Lakers
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls players fully clear the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, and the team is nearly at full strength for its upcoming games: ‘Now we can get things rolling again’

The Chicago Bulls’ long run in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols appears to have come to an end — at least for now. The five remaining players who were in the protocols tested out, coach Billy Donovan said Thursday after practice. Star guard Zach LaVine returned to practice along with teammates Devon Dotson, Matt Thomas, Ayo Dosunmu and Alize Johnson. DeMar DeRozan, Derrick Jones Jr., Coby White, ...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy