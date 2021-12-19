Lakers vs. Bulls: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 5 p.m. PT and can be seen on Spectrum SportsNet.

Both teams have rosters that are currently ravaged by health and safety protocol issues. The Lakers (16-14) are down seven players because of it, not including Anthony Davis’ four-week injury, so it’s going to be another tough game for their depth. Even Frank Vogel is out.

The Bulls (17-10) haven’t played since Dec. 11 because the NBA postponed some of their games due to the health and safety protocol situation. However, DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Javonte Green are back and available to play in this contest. DeRozan torched the Lakers last time, along with former Laker Lonzo Ball. This is the final matchup between the two in the regular season.

Lakers at Bulls notable injuries:

Lakers: OUT – Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, Kent Bazemore and Kendrick Nunn (all due to health and safety protocol; Nunn also has a knee injury). Anthony Davis (knee); Questionable – Trevor Ariza (ankle); Probable – LeBron James (abdominal)

Bulls: OUT – Zach LaVine, Alize Johnson, Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown Jr. (all due to health and safety protocol). Patrick Williams (wrist); Questionable – Derrick Jones Jr. (reconditioning); Doubtful – Matt Thomas (health and safety protocol)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Bulls -5.5

Money line: Bulls -240 / Lakers +190

Over-under: 214.5

Advice and prediction

If this game doesn’t get postponed, the Bulls would be a wise bet. The Lakers just don’t have enough healthy bodies, and even if someone like Trevor Ariza plays, it’ll be his first game of the season since having ankle surgery. The Bulls would still field out DeRozan, Ball and Nikola Vucevic, among others, which L.A. might not be able to handle despite LeBron James being on the other side.

Prediction: Bulls 104, Lakers 96

