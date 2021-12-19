2022 Linebackers - Is Artis coming back? And I hope Hunter gets moved to LB

Not much talk lately so how about this. Liz played more physically in the -- IB4TECH 12/22/2021 8:10PM. Liz has gotten better every year. Definitely elevating her game! ** -- EDGEMAN 12/22/2021 11:30PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
I dunno, I’m really looking forward to that Rutgers-Wake matchup. ** -- lawhokie 12/23/2021 1:58PM. Moving the influential games after New Year's Day hurt the prestige of the -- Maroon Baboon 12/23/2021 11:42AM. I've been saying it for years. Move the bowls to preseason games -- HokieToph 12/23/2021 11:38AM.
We didn’t play badly at all. Duke was just scary good in the 2nd half. ** -- Hokiestud 12/23/2021 10:09AM. In two years, Pedulla and Rice should be a huge problem for every opponent -- EDGEMAN 12/23/2021 10:00AM. Pedulla (and Mutts) play with an edge to them...like the fire...
SI has VT listed as possible landing spot for UF QB Emory Jones -- OrlandoHokie 12/22/2021 1:31PM. As the article suggests, this kid looks tailor made for Malzhan's system ** -- Tombo 12/22/2021 7:11PM. Starting to get worried about the lack of quality QBs in the Portal. ** -- Grassroots...
My teenage daughter is very sick with acute sinusitis right now. Sounds, looks and feels awful. I also know she will probably be bed ridden for Christmas eve and day and miss out the usual festivities. I check on her periodically in her bed, feeling sorry for her health and her crushed Christmas plans.
That could have been the best bowl game of the season (to watch) -- DeputyD 12/23/2021 2:00PM. I can barely watch sports that don’t involve VT any more. Background at a -- BG Hokie 12/23/2021 10:08AM. I can never get the radio and TV broadcast to synch. Very frustrating...
A jump on evaluating younger players especially in the passing game to get a jump on next year. Otherwise, we will run almost all of the game to have a better chance at winning(maybe) but MD will stuff us at the line most of the time. I would rather just take more of a chance and let it all hang out regardless if we have less of a chance of winning. We probably will not win it anyway with the Blum and Blackshear running it 90% of the time.
All the work the coaches and wrestlers put in and then to lose a high level match like that. I guess once you tell the ref your choice there's no correcting it?. He realized his mistake late after Mekhi went down, but could tell he was trying to correct it before he covered.
The Gator Bowl is trying to find another opponent for Wake to avoid cancelling the game. A&M fans bought Gator Bowl tix and they will be hard pressed to offload them over the next week. I am also assuming the Jax hotels will make it hard to cancel reservations. Guess they can only pray for the game to get cancelled and then they may be able to get a refund based on “no game”.
Agree, but neither were Allen's. Lots of dropped balls/weak WR's -- hokiepokie4321 12/24/2021 1:27PM. Hoping Bowen's offense doesn't depend on a running QB. Pass skills focus... -- hokie77 12/24/2021 1:08PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Comments / 0