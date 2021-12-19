300+ D1 teams

Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
Robbie Roper, a Georgia high school quarterback who was being recruited by multiple colleges, died from surgery complications on Wednesday. He was 18. The Roper family made the announcement on his social media page:. "Hey guys, it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just...
On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
One of the most impactful players in the Gasparilla Bowl on either team only took the field for just over a half before his game was over. Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper was ejected early in the third quarter for, as referees deemed it, throwing a punch at a UCF offensive lineman after an extra point attempt.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has his prediction for who will win the College Football Playoff and no, it’s not Alabama. Orlovsky is all-in on Michigan to win it all and he explained his reasoning for that on Thursday’s edition of First Take. “I’m taking Michigan to win the...
There are currently two College Football Playoff teams that are feeling the impact of COVID-19: Georgia and Alabama. Does the NCAA have a contingency plan if the four teams can’t play on New Year’s Eve?
Tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will not take place after Hawaii dropped out of the game tonight, citing COVID-19, injury and transfer issues. Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and begun preparations to play. Now, the Tigers will have to begin the long flight home, though we hope they at least get to enjoy some time in the sun.
Texas A&M is unable to play in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Ross Dellenger first reported the news, which is confirmed by Gigem247. He reports that the Aggies do not have enough available players. The Gator Bowl seeks a replacement bowl team, however that is only possible if another bowl game is impacted.
The Virginia football team ramped up its preparations for the Fenway Bowl this week as it tries to send departing coach Bronco Mendenhall out on a high note. The Cavaliers face Southern Methodist University on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. in Boston. While game prep under Mendenhall is a...
