The idea of April showers bringing May flowers seems like both a distant memory and a look into the future during these cold winter months, but Blake Morgan has effortlessly brought the warming brilliance of spring back into our minds with “Down Below Or Up Above.” This brand new single leads the way for an actual springtime release – Morgan’s forthcoming record, Violent Delights, is due out May 20, 2022. The steadfast and lively musician has dropped this song to keep fans new and old at bay, for he knows the clamoring for new music from him can (and will) get intense.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO