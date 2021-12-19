ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IF we win more ACC games than we lose, probably. If not

Cover picture for the articleThere's no guarantee we will be in. We...

ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
Virginia Tech’s Braxton Burmeister To Transfer, Raheem Blackshear To Go Pro

On Saturday, reports emerged that Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister had put his name in the transfer portal. Burmeister will not be playing in the Pinstripe Bowl. Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear followed that up on Sunday with an announcement that he will prepare for the NFL Draft after playing in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Small schools do well in area basketball rankings

A reader raised an interesting question the other day: Why don’t we split our high school basketball rankings into large and small schools?. After all, that’s how we do it with our football rankings, with one set for teams in Classes 1A through 3A, and another for 4A through 6A. The thought of splitting our basketball rankings thusly has occasionally crossed my mind.
Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
Bahamas bowl pretty much only game I would consider going to at this point

I suggest the ACC trade the Pinstripe & Fenway Bowl 4 Bahamas Boca Bowls! -- Stech 12/18/2021 12:02PM. Here is a report from a past Bahamas Bowl. Greatest event ever. -- reestuart 12/19/2021 6:46PM. Bahamas bowl pretty much only game I would consider going to at this point -- AnotherTechW...
Justin Fields had the perfect response to Teven Jenkins trying to fight Vikings players

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts to offensive tackle Teven Jenkins taking a costly personal foul penalty. While Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appreciated his fellow draft classmate Teven Jenkins sticking up for him, the offensive tackle’s personal foul penalty did not help the home team keep its slim playoff chances alive one bit.
Not even his stats. His size and game are what they are.

Anyone who knows me, knows I’m critical of many players going early - and I think I’m generally right. But players who are what they are and are going to be - for better or worse - have to little gain with an extra year. I thought the...
There Are 2 NFL Games On Tuesday Night: Here’s The Schedule

Thanks to COVID-19, NFL fans are getting a rare slate of Tuesday Night Football games. Virus outbreaks throughout the league pushed two Week 15 matchups back a bit. Each game features a divisional battle between rivals with playoff implications on the line. Seattle Seahawks (5-8) vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)...
