NHL

Blue Jackets place captain Boone Jenner, two others in COVID protocol

By Zach Leach
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 5 days ago
Boone Jenner is among the Blue Jackets to land in the COVID protocol. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As the spread of COVID across the NHL rolls on, with more than 100 players currently in the league’s protocol, the latest additions come from the Columbus Blue Jackets’ locker room. The Blue Jackets have announced that forwards Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson have entered the NHL COVID protocol.

The Blue Jackets additionally made the decision to cancel practice on Sunday, citing an “abundance of caution.” However, there has been no indication that any plans have changed surrounding their travel plans with a road game in Buffalo coming up on Monday. While other teams have been shut down when multiple COVID placements occur, it seems that Columbus will move forward as planned.

However, the Blue Jackets will do so without several key players. Jenner is not only the captain of the Jackets, but also leads the team with 11 goals and 324 faceoff wins. Roslovic may have been the top candidate to replace Jenner but will also be out for an indeterminate amount of time. As for Carlsson, the depth defenseman has taken on greater importance with Adam Boqvist and Dean Kukan sidelined by injury, but will now join them on the shelf.

