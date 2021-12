Win 1 of next 2 and we’re in good shape BUT our next 5 ACC home games -- hokiepro 12/20/2021 10:42AM. I’d say at home YES. But we thought we SHOULD beat Wake too -- hokiepro 12/21/2021 1:24PM. Whoa whoa whoa, I didn't predict it, just saying they...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO