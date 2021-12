Enjoy watching the Nobody Loves Me Like You Do performance by Anne Murray and Dave Loggins that reached #1 on the Country Singles chart . . . The Nobody Loves Me Like You Do song version by Anne Murray and Dave Loggins was released in 1984 for her album “Heart Over Mind”. This song reached #1 on the Billboard Country Singles chart on December 15, 1984. This song was Murray’s ninth American number-one country hit and was Loggins’ only hit on the country chart. Whitney Houston also released a cover version of this song.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO