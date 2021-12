An avalanche of pop songs hits the screen in "Sing 2," the follow-up to 2016's "Sing," in which cute animal characters sing today's biggest hits. There's not much more to it than that. Like the "Trolls" franchise, the music is the name of the game, and the story is just a means to cram as many pop songs on screen as possible — in this case, more than 40 hits from Elton John, Prince, Eminem, Billie Eilish, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Taylor Swift, Adele and more — before the end credits roll. So if young audience members emerge more exposed to U2, Aerosmith or System of a Down than they were prior, everyone goes home, well, at least relatively happy.

