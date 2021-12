React LLC, an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company, is continuing to see a growing interest in alternative ways for brands to positively engage with their audiences, exposing an underlying need for change in the advertising industry. Building on the momentum, React has expanded its list of early adopter brands to include Guaranteed Rate and Miller Lite, while offering Super Squares® players exciting new prizes and the biggest multi-week prize pool to date.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO