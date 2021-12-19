ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Man, you summed it up perfectly! :)

By NokieHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSadly college sports are broken and will never be the same at -- uber hokie 12/19/2021 07:04AM. This is the time to promote competitive Engineering competitions -- WilmaHokie 12/19/2021 6:59PM. That's why I love our NCs in baseball and rugby.., club sports...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore announces transfer destination

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Billy Napier shares why he finally decided to leave Louisiana Lafayette

Billy Napier had tremendous success at Louisiana Lafayette for four season before finally deciding to leave and take the Florida Gators job. Napier had enough success after two seasons to begin receiving interest from other programs. His success after three seasons, when he had gone 21-4 in 2019 and 2020, led him to be mentioned for numerous jobs. But Napier stayed with the Ragin’ Cajuns for a fourth season.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Wilmahokie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

‘A Slap in the Face’: College Coach Cash Grab Alienates Athletes

Today’s guest columnists are Nathan Kalman-Lamb, Derek Silva and Johanna Mellis. There appears to be no shortage of cash flow these days in the world of big-time college sports. Massive new contracts are seemingly signed daily, including a new $100 million deal for Brian Kelly at LSU, a $95 million extension for Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, an $80 million deal for Miami’s Mario Cristobal, and a stunning, albeit dubiously reported, $110 million deal for Lincoln Riley at USC. For the athletes who perform the work that produces the lucrative spectacle, however, the rules are different. The NCAA’s new draft constitution makes clear that “student-athletes may not be compensated...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Loyola Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s home game against Loyola Maryland scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds’ program. The game will not be rescheduled. Maryland is looking for a replacement opponent. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame ...
MARYLAND STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four more transfer portal players who should interest the Gators

The Florida Gators, like every other team in college football, are adapting to a new era of roster building that allows for players to transfer schools with far greater ease than ever before. In the case of the Gators’ roster, it means losing a number of key players from the 2021 roster to the transfer portal, including Jacob Copeland, Emory Jones, and Khris Bogle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Yep just like all their other deceptive explanations as to why they SUCK

Nothing new. We have four VERY small schools (Duke, BC, Wake, Miami) -- HokieAl 12/22/2021 09:18AM. Duke, BC, and Miami all have more students than Notre Dame ** -- mvick 12/22/2021 10:57AM. Notre Dame does not have a great stadium atmosphere either IMO -- VictoryTurkey 12/22/2021 12:47PM. Big House was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

As someone else said it was simply harder to make a bowl game. It's kind

Of like how the NIT used to be a bigger deal in college basketball. Again that doesn't mean I'm advocating for fewer bowls at least from a fan perspective. More college football is almost always going to be a good thing. But when around half the teams in the country make bowl games and you have teams with losing records going to bowls it's hard to argue they are "meaningful" games. Entertaining? Sure that's possible. Meaningful? Not so much.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy