Is Bitcoin the Monetary Fix We Need?

Bitcoin price is gaining pace above USD 49,000. Ethereum is consolidating above USD 4,000, XRP jumped 8% and cleared USD 0.95. LUNA and MIOTA are up over 11%. Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above the USD 48,500 resistance zone. BTC even cleared the USD 49,200 zone and moved above USD 49,800 before correcting lower. It is currently (04:40 UTC) trading near USD 49,400 and it seems like the price could test USD 50,000 once again.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO