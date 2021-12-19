ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Is Bitcoin the Monetary Fix We Need?

cryptonews.com
 3 days ago

Yaron Brook, chairman of the Board of the Ayn Rand Institute, and Robert...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin: Understanding Mempool

In this video, Simon of Mempool Space shows how to understand and interact with Bitcoin Mempool. Recorded on October 14, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Nears USD 50K, Ethereum Moves Higher, XRP and LUNA Rally

Bitcoin price is gaining pace above USD 49,000. Ethereum is consolidating above USD 4,000, XRP jumped 8% and cleared USD 0.95. LUNA and MIOTA are up over 11%. Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above the USD 48,500 resistance zone. BTC even cleared the USD 49,200 zone and moved above USD 49,800 before correcting lower. It is currently (04:40 UTC) trading near USD 49,400 and it seems like the price could test USD 50,000 once again.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yaron Brook
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidate Gains, NEAR and MIOTA Rally

Bitcoin price is consolidating above USD 49,000. Ethereum is stuck in a range above USD 4,000, XRP failed to reach USD 1. NEAR rallied 23%, and MIOTA gained 16%. Bitcoin price was able to clear the USD 48,500 resistance zone. BTC even spiked above the USD 49,500 level. It is currently (12:13 PM UTC) consolidating gains and it could start a fresh increase towards USD 50,000.
MARKETS
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Terra Becomes Second-Largest DeFi Blockchain; IRS Confiscates Eight Times as Much Crypto in 2021; Bitcoin Up 5% Due to Lira Turnaround; Bitcoin Solutions Expands Gift Card Reach; Deutsche Telekom Supports Blockchain Framework Polkadot

Terra, a decentralized payments network, has become the second-largest blockchain for decentralized finance (DeFi) in terms of total value locked, Coinbase reported. Terra is behind Ethereum and crossed Binance Smart Chain (BSC) this week, according to the report. Terra has 13 projects at over $18.2 billion in value, which comes...
MARKETS
deseret.com

Will bitcoin replace the U.S. dollar? Jack Dorsey says yes

On Tuesday, Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter, said that bitcoin will replace the U.S. dollar, in response to a tweet by rapper Cardi B. Cardi B asked: “Do you think crypto is going to replace the dollar?”. Dorsey’s tweet was met with criticism, praise and more questions. He...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Rand#Real Vision
investing.com

Interlay raises $6.5M to accelerate Bitcoin DeFi interoperability

DFG Capital has led a $6.5 million investment in the interoperability start-up Interlay, which is building infrastructure for decentralized finance applications across major blockchains such as Ethereum, Cosmos and Polkadot. As per the announcement, the new funds will be used by Interlay to scale its operations and bring more developers...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin price remains around $49,000

Bitcoin remained above $49,000 early Wednesday, after moving above that level in Tuesday's session. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on Monday traded back-and-forth messages, appearing to mock the idea of a forthcoming "Web3," a buzzword in tech used to describe the next evolutionary phase of the internet.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Podcast
cryptonews.com

How Bitcoin and Crypto Transcends Politics

Morgan Harper, a candidate for the U.S. Senate of Ohio, shares her story about how she realized the cryptocurrency potential for financial inclusion and empowerment. Interviewed by Real Vision's Ash Bennington on November 30, 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), are trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bullish comments from Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) as...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Capitulation in Sight? Crypto Analytics Firm Looks at Sentiment of BTC Traders for the Month of December

Crypto insights firm Santiment is examining the sentiment of Bitcoin traders to determine whether the leading crypto asset is close to carving a bottom. The analytics company tells its 119,200 Twitter followers that sentiment among Bitcoin traders has fallen to a level not seen in three months, indicating that market participants have started to capitulate.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin Could Plummet Soon

Cornell's Eswar Prasad predicts that Bitcoin "may not last that much longer." His view is based on several weaknesses of Bitcoin's blockchain technology. However, none of Prasad's criticisms of Bitcoin are new. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is now around 30% below its highs from early November. But it will bounce back, right?...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy