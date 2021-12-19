Is Bitcoin the Monetary Fix We Need?

Bitcoin price is gaining pace above USD 49,000. Ethereum is consolidating above USD 4,000, XRP jumped 8% and cleared USD 0.95. LUNA and MIOTA are up over 11%. Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above the USD 48,500 resistance zone. BTC even cleared the USD 49,200 zone and moved above USD 49,800 before correcting lower. It is currently (04:40 UTC) trading near USD 49,400 and it seems like the price could test USD 50,000 once again.
Quantitative analyst PlanB is saying that Bitcoin will experience a severe bear market despite claims to the contrary by other experts. In a new interview on business and investment YouTube channel FamilyOffice, PlanB highlights a few signals telling him that Bitcoin will eventually venture deep into bear territory. “First of...
Terra, a decentralized payments network, has become the second-largest blockchain for decentralized finance (DeFi) in terms of total value locked, Coinbase reported. Terra is behind Ethereum and crossed Binance Smart Chain (BSC) this week, according to the report. Terra has 13 projects at over $18.2 billion in value, which comes...
On Tuesday, Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter, said that bitcoin will replace the U.S. dollar, in response to a tweet by rapper Cardi B. Cardi B asked: “Do you think crypto is going to replace the dollar?”. Dorsey’s tweet was met with criticism, praise and more questions. He...
DFG Capital has led a $6.5 million investment in the interoperability start-up Interlay, which is building infrastructure for decentralized finance applications across major blockchains such as Ethereum, Cosmos and Polkadot. As per the announcement, the new funds will be used by Interlay to scale its operations and bring more developers...
Bitcoin remained above $49,000 early Wednesday, after moving above that level in Tuesday's session. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on Monday traded back-and-forth messages, appearing to mock the idea of a forthcoming "Web3," a buzzword in tech used to describe the next evolutionary phase of the internet.
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks history is repeating itself and that Bitcoin (BTC) will have a market rally in the coming months. Van de Poppe tells his 536,400 Twitter followers that the crypto market will continue to bottom this month into January before altcoins begin a run in Q1 of 2022, followed by BTC the next quarter.
Despite a lackluster phase of late, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is still trading with noteworthy gains on a year-to-date basis. A new report from Cathie Wood's Ark Invest looks at how valid the apex currency is in the face of evolving crypto market dynamics. Bitcoin As Self-Sovereign Digital Money: Recent rhetoric...
Bitcoin has risen nearly 70% since the start of 2021, driving the entire crypto market to a combined $2 trillion in value. But heightened regulatory scrutiny and intense price fluctuations have dampened bitcoin's prospects lately. Some experts believe bitcoin is due for a sharp decline in the coming months. All...
Bitcoin's lot in the cryptocurrency market fell sharply from 70% to 40% in 2021 and is expected to slide further next year. While ethereum's stake doubled in the overall market in 2021 with other popular tokens like Binance coin and dogecoin also gaining momentum, according to a media report. Bloomberg...
A closely followed crypto strategist is saying that Ethereum rival Solana (SOL) and another altcoin have already carved bottoms. Crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 197,800 Twitter followers that he expects smart contract platform Solana to resume its uptrend after its sharp correction from the all-time high of $259.96. “SOL...
Morgan Harper, a candidate for the U.S. Senate of Ohio, shares her story about how she realized the cryptocurrency potential for financial inclusion and empowerment. Interviewed by Real Vision's Ash Bennington on November 30, 2021.
Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), are trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bullish comments from Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) as...
Crypto insights firm Santiment is examining the sentiment of Bitcoin traders to determine whether the leading crypto asset is close to carving a bottom. The analytics company tells its 119,200 Twitter followers that sentiment among Bitcoin traders has fallen to a level not seen in three months, indicating that market participants have started to capitulate.
Cornell's Eswar Prasad predicts that Bitcoin "may not last that much longer." His view is based on several weaknesses of Bitcoin's blockchain technology. However, none of Prasad's criticisms of Bitcoin are new. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is now around 30% below its highs from early November. But it will bounce back, right?...
