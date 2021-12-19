ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not even receiving votes. Their 1 loss is a good one too.

By HwoodHokie
 5 days ago

It's hard to believe WF is an 11-1 Power 5 team who is...

I would be very happy with him - just needs a better coach than

SI has VT listed as possible landing spot for UF QB Emory Jones -- OrlandoHokie 12/22/2021 1:31PM. As the article suggests, this kid looks tailor made for Malzhan's system ** -- Tombo 12/22/2021 7:11PM. Starting to get worried about the lack of quality QBs in the Portal. ** -- Grassroots...
Not much talk lately so how about this. Liz played more physically in the

Not much talk lately so how about this. Liz played more physically in the -- IB4TECH 12/22/2021 8:10PM. Liz has gotten better every year. Definitely elevating her game! ** -- EDGEMAN 12/22/2021 11:30PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
Pre med, pre vet, pre dent ...usually

Admire this aspect of the student athlete...keep it up, ladies! ** -- 133182Hokie 12/22/2021 08:44AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
I am wondering how critical it is for us to win this bowl vs getting

A jump on evaluating younger players especially in the passing game to get a jump on next year. Otherwise, we will run almost all of the game to have a better chance at winning(maybe) but MD will stuff us at the line most of the time. I would rather just take more of a chance and let it all hang out regardless if we have less of a chance of winning. We probably will not win it anyway with the Blum and Blackshear running it 90% of the time.
The Army Mizzo game is why I like all of the Bowls

That could have been the best bowl game of the season (to watch) -- DeputyD 12/23/2021 2:00PM. I can barely watch sports that don’t involve VT any more. Background at a -- BG Hokie 12/23/2021 10:08AM. I can never get the radio and TV broadcast to synch. Very frustrating...
I thought you guys might find this interesting (ND related)

The Notre Dame athletic office sent out a post season survey to all football tickets buyers. There were sets of questions about the ticket buying process, parking, concessions, Covid-19 protocols, game day staff, etc. More interesting to you (and I quite frankly) was a several page survey about out opinions about the P5 conferences, starting with the ACC, then the Big Ten but included the other three. The topics to be rated: ACCN quality and use, conference competitiveness, prestige, moral behavior (!), authenticity, credibility.
Agree, but neither were Allen's. Lots of dropped balls/weak WR's

Hard to gauge a QB from Wyoming. After the NFL scouts reviewed Allen's film and compared it to his not very high completion percentage, they realized much of that was literally do to straight up dropped passed by the WR's, as in hitting them directly in the chest and them just simply not being able to catch the ball. Just hard to tell with a program on the level of Wyoming where the WR's really can place heavy weight on the QB's numbers, more weight than the major program with more quality WR's.
