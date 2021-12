On Dec. 13 at 5:05 p.m. a resident reported the suspected theft of his watch. He suspects contractors working in the home were responsible. Detectives are investigating. On Dec. 14 at 3:35 p.m. a restaurant employee reported an assault. She said two men were at the bar when one started to attempt to provoke the other. The victim got up and created distance from himself and the suspect and the suspect picked up a bar stool and swung it at the victim, striking him on the elbow. Police are investigating and assault charges are pending.

ROCKY RIVER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO