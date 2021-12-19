State Reports Nearly 1,000 New COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Christmas holiday approaches and Minnesotans scramble to get tested before gathering with family, the state health department recorded 3,378 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths. Of the reported deaths, four people were under 50 years of age, including a person in their late 20s from Anoka County. The update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the seven-day average positivity rate at 8.8% as of Dec. 12 (due to data lag). The figure is down from the 11.5% reported last month and has dipped into the “caution” zone. Daily new hospitalizations and new cases per 100,000 residents have...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO