ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State Reports Nearly 1,000 New COVID Cases

bigislandnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 972 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 92,746. Two new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of 29 new infections were identified on the...

bigislandnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

COVID-19 in Indiana: Tracking the state’s positivity rate

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,554 new positive coronavirus cases and 0 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.5% with a rate of 25% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
INDIANA STATE
bigislandnow.com

COVID Case Surge Continues Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 707 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 91,774. Three new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of 22 new infections were identified on the Big Island. On Friday, Hawai’i County Civil Defense Agency reported 213 active cases, and four persons hospitalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigislandnow.com

1 COVID Case Confirmed in Latest Jail Tests

Only one Hawai‘i correctional staff tested positive for COVID-19 after the latest round of testing, the Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety said during its latest update on Friday. COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted in the state prisons and jails as well as in the contracted Saguaro Correctional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigislandnow.com

840 New Cases Statewide, No Deaths

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 840 new COVID-19 cases Monnday, bringing the statewide total to 93,586. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of 26 new infections were identified on the Big Island. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency reports 239 active cases, and seven persons hospitalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Doh#O Ahu#Hawai I#Big Island#View Comments
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 944 New Cases In 24 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 944 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Of the new cases, 884 are confirmed cases and 60 are probable. There have been 10,202 total hospitalizations and 165,659 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,614. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
bigislandnow.com

Health Officials Urge Public to Get COVID Booster Shot Amid Surge

With COVID-19 cases spiking, health officials are urging the public, vaccinated against the virus, to get a booster shot. This morning, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 1,511 new coronavirus cases statewide. This spike comes as the new COVID variant Omicron has begun rapidly spreading on Oʻahu. DOH Director Dr. Libby Char confirmed in a press conference Thursday the department was investigating four cases on the Big Island as possible Omicron cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kingsport Times-News

COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee: 60 deaths reported in two weeks

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped 3.1% across Northeast Tennessee over the past two weeks, but they remain 40% higher than a month ago today, according to numbers that were published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health. Active cases in the region increased in four counties and dipped in...
TENNESSEE STATE
bigislandnow.com

Over 1,800 COVID Cases Confirmed Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 1,828 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 98,593. One new COVID-related fatality was reported. A total of 91 new infections were identified on the Big Island. On Thursday, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency reported 295 active cases, and four persons hospitalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Loosens Quarantine Guidelines For Essential Workers As New York Reports 44,000 New COVID Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another pandemic record has been broken. More than 44,000 new positive COVID-19 cases were identified in New York State in one day. The astonishing uptick prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to loosen quarantine guidelines for essential workers as the state issued another warning about increasing pediatric hospitalizations, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. Hochul said things would be better than last Christmas. She urged people to take precautions against the very contagious Omicron variant, while acknowledging the public’s fatigue and uncertainty. As another COVID Christmas closed in, shoppers at Foodtown in Bayside prepared for scaled-back celebrations. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 52 Deaths, 3,378 New Cases Reported Ahead Of Christmas Holiday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Christmas holiday approaches and Minnesotans scramble to get tested before gathering with family, the state health department recorded 3,378 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths. Of the reported deaths, four people were under 50 years of age, including a person in their late 20s from Anoka County. The update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the seven-day average positivity rate at 8.8% as of Dec. 12 (due to data lag). The figure is down from the 11.5% reported last month and has dipped into the “caution” zone. Daily new hospitalizations and new cases per 100,000 residents have...
MINNESOTA STATE
bigislandnow.com

DOH Investigating COVID Cluster Linked to Honolulu Nightclub

The state Department of Health is investigating 30 COVID-19 cases among patrons and employees of The Republik nightclub in Honolulu. All 30 individuals were at the nightclub for concerts on Dec. 10 or 11. All patrons who visited club on those dates are urged to get tested regardless of symptoms or vaccination status.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy