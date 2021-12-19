Sen. Joe Manchin Says No to $2T Bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he can’t back a $2 trillion social safety net bill, and his opposition seemingly deals a fatal...k2radio.com
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he can’t back a $2 trillion social safety net bill, and his opposition seemingly deals a fatal...k2radio.com
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0