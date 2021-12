Francis Marion University graduated a record number of South Carolina residents in the fall class of 2021 during two commencement ceremonies this week. FMU awarded a total of 248 degrees at the ceremonies, which were held at the Smith University Center on the university’s campus on December 17 and 18. Of those who graduated, 97 percent were residents of the Palmetto state, the highest percentage of any class in the university’s history.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO