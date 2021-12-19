Surveillance footage reveals events of Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating multiple locations after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Both Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, at least one person was shot at the intersection of North Main Street and Maylan Road. Police did not release the name of the victim or say how badly they were injured, but the coroner was called to the scene.

Crews were also posted at the intersection of North Main Street and Siebenthaler Avenue. A section of North Main street was closed to all traffic between Maylan Drive and Forest Glen Avenue, and a scene was taped off on Knecht Drive. Police haven’t confirmed if the other locations are connected to the shooting.

2 NEWS obtained surveillance footage of nearby stores that captured the entire incident. The footage shows a burgundy car pull up next to a white vehicle before a middle-aged woman steps out of the burgundy car’s passenger’s seat. When the woman steps out, the driver of the white vehicle can be seen shooting her through their window before the victim drops to the ground. Both vehicles then drive away from the scene.

According to officials, no suspect has been named at this time. This matter is still under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we work to learn more about the incident.

