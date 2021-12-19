ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW PIANO QUARTET IN MINIMAL STYLE

By luigi rago
 6 days ago

Edited: December 19, 2021, 10:24 AM · -Se ci fosse qualcuno interessato ad...

musicomh.com

Chiaroscuro Quartet @ Wigmore Hall, London

Superb performances of two Beethoven string quartets make for the perfect Sunday morning. One expects any ensemble that is performing at the Wigmore Hall to be together, to listen to each other and to work as one. Even allowing for this, however, there feels something remarkable about the extent to which the Chiaroscuro Quartet does all of these things, as the precision on display in this Sunday morning concert was matched by similarly high levels of feeling in the playing.
MUSIC
pasadenaweekly.com

Quartet celebrates Vienna-style holidays

The New Hollywood String Quartet is inviting its audiences to take a musical trip to Vienna. From Dec. 17-19, it will host three concerts entitled “Vienna Holiday Concerts” that celebrate the music of Mozart and Schubert at the Rothenberg Hall, Huntington Library. The concerts are presented as a prequel to a much-delayed longer series that will take place next summer.
PASADENA, CA
redlakenationnews.com

A new album by Saloli, "The Island: Music for Piano vol. I"

A new album by Saloli, "The Island: Music for Piano vol. I" will be available as a limited edition cassette (as well as digital) this December 21st, 2021, with a concert that same evening at the First Congregational Church, Portland, OR. Saloli (Mary Sutton) is a Cherokee Nation citizen and daughter of painter and flute maker Jerry Sutton. As a composer she aims to create sonic landscapes that entrance and enthrall the listener into sweetly vulnerable introspection. Saloli's debut album of synthesizer compositions, The Deep End, was released through Kranky in 2018.
MUSIC
sfcv.org

New Hollywood String Quartet Channels Old Vienna

Forces and ambiences converged, somehow with a seasonal spin, when the New Hollywood String Quartet closed its truncated 2021 season with the third of its “Vienna Holiday Concerts” series at the Huntington Library on Sunday afternoon. The Huntington, with its pristine chamber music-friendly Rothenberg Hall venue, is one of Los Angeles’ more elegant pieces of real estate and a fine destination location for chamber music. The Viennese connection naturally drifts into the collective mind come Christmas/New Year’s time, although the focus here was on Mozart and Schubert, two sides of the classical/romantic divide, rather than the Johann Strauss clan.
PERFORMING ARTS
violinist.com

What to play after Bach A minor (recurrent theme, I know...)

December 20, 2021, 5:18 AM · Hi all, my daughter just turned 10 and has finished Suzuki book 6. She is now studying the Bach A minor concerto (she already performed the first movement almost a year ago) and has performed a few other pieces, such as Souvenir de Sarasate.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Korngold: Piano Quintet in E major; String Quartet No. 2 etc

Piano Quintet in E major, Op. 15*; Viel Lärmen um Nichts (Much Ado About Nothing), Op. 11*; String Quartet No. 2 in E flat major, Op. 26. The Eusebius Quartet was formed in 2016 by four young British and American musicians and named after the poetic soul of Robert Schumann’s two alter-egos. Complemented by the pianist Alasdair Beatson, they have devoted their debut recording to some of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s most personal and passionate chamber works. It has taken decades for the composer who was praised in his day as the greatest child prodigy composer since Mendelssohn to escape the bizarre stigmas that the mid 20th century attached to him for malodorous reasons all of their own.
MUSIC
violinist.com

Musical Light During a Dark Year: A Solstice Reflection

December 21, 2021, 9:01 AM · Today is the Winter Solstice, the longest and darkest day of the year. Many cultures celebrate with candles, lighting of fires and other light-and-darkness symbolism, reflecting on the last year while looking forward to the return of more light to the world, literally.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

NEW TO YOUTUBE | VC Artist Merz Trio Performs Brahms' Piano Trio No. 1

Comprising pianist Lee Dionne, violinist Brigid Coleridge, and cellist Julia Yang, the trio previously served as the Professional Trio-in-Residence at the New England Conservatory. Merz Trio is a former first prize winner at the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition and Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition — and was recently awarded...
MUSIC
New Haven Independent

Piano Piece

A few weeks ago, I walked past a house near my own and heard the strains from a piano. It was a real acoustic keyboard, of the pre-electronic kind. And it set me off on two adventures, one mental and one physically intrusive. The person inside the house played well...
MUSIC
TheConversationCanada

Handel's 'Messiah' today: How classical music is contending with its colonial past and present

No work of western classical music is more closely associated with the Christmas season than German-born composer George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, which premiered in 1742. In recent years, audiences have been able to choose between performances modelled on those of the composer’s time, performances following the 19th-century tradition of massive choirs and modern instruments and even staged and choreographed renditions of the work. When COVID-19 curtailed live performances, online video presentations emerged as a new medium. This was in the wake of worldwide protests after George Floyd’s murder and a global invigoration of Black Lives Matter. Among artists in different...
MUSIC
visitsarasota.com

Jazz at Two - The Isaac Mingus Quartet

Jazz and classical bassist, Isaac Mingus performs as leader for the first time at Jazz at Two. He recently performed to great acclaim at the Florida Studio Theatre with NYC vocalist Carole J. Bufford. The quartet features Simon Lasky, piano; Trace Zacur, sax and Jean Bolduc, drums. Concert from 2...
SARASOTA, FL
violinist.com

Audition Piece Advice

I'm looking for advice on audition pieces. The job I'm auditioning for is playing classical violin and fiddle in the musical Texas. I play classical viola and Texas-style fiddle. The audition requires you to make a video with a "classical submission of 1-2 minutes" and a 'fiddling demo if available."...
MUSIC
violinist.com

Worrying about the notes

December 22, 2021, 10:43 PM · I’ve decided to play the third movement of Bruch for some local violin competitions(for reference, I played Bruch in a recital about a month and half ago and have just finished Lalo first movement in the meantime). I’ve just started practicing Bruch again, and can play in pretty flawlessly around 8 out of 10 times, but am not really thinking about any phrasing or musicality. I’m always under the mindset of “gotta hit this double stop, shift up a minor third, nail that passage of tenths”. What I am trying to say is that I’m only thinking(and worrying) whether I’ll hit these very tricky passages or not. Is this necessarily a bad thing? If so, what will it take to give me a sense of comfort that I’ll do well?
MUSIC
hudsonvalleyone.com

DeJohnette, Byron, Garrison, Quintero quartet

Jazz lives! Despite Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean, thrash metal, and the second coming of the Beatles, real jazz exists, and is more relevant than ever. Jazz is the three-dimensional chess of music — though it has a lot more soul than a chess game. Jack DeJohnette, the world-renowned drummer, played with Don Byron (tenor saxophone and numerous clarinets), Matt Garrison (bass) and Luisito Quintero (percussion) at the Bearsville Theater December 17.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC

