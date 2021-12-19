NEW PIANO QUARTET IN MINIMAL STYLE

December 22, 2021, 10:43 PM · I’ve decided to play the third movement of Bruch for some local violin competitions(for reference, I played Bruch in a recital about a month and half ago and have just finished Lalo first movement in the meantime). I’ve just started practicing Bruch again, and can play in pretty flawlessly around 8 out of 10 times, but am not really thinking about any phrasing or musicality. I’m always under the mindset of “gotta hit this double stop, shift up a minor third, nail that passage of tenths”. What I am trying to say is that I’m only thinking(and worrying) whether I’ll hit these very tricky passages or not. Is this necessarily a bad thing? If so, what will it take to give me a sense of comfort that I’ll do well?

