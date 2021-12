Travis Scott will no longer be a part of the Coachella 2022 line up according to a report from KESQ in Palm Springs. Reps from the rapper and festival have yet to comment by the time this article was published, but reports from the city of Indio and the Community Services Manager Jim Curtis reveal that Scott has been removed from the lineup. Following Scott's Astroworld festival performance that left 10 dead and hundreds injured, a Change.org petition sprang up petitioning for his removal by Coachella organizers Goldenvoice. It currently has over 60,000 signatures.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO