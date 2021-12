MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Produce distributors Dole and Fresh Express are separately recalling several brands of bag salads due to possible listeria contamination. Dole is recalling “all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads” sold in 21 states that were processed at a facility in North Carolina and one in Arizona due to possible contamination. The facilities are temporarily shutting down for deep cleaning. The products involved have either the letter “N” or “Y” on the package’s upper right-hand corner, and have “Best if Used By” dates between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022. Anyone with these salads is urged to throw...

