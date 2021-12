The Lions found something special in the 4th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Amon-Ra St. Brown might not have had huge buzz around him coming out, but he has great body control, is tough as nails, attacks the ball in the air, and is already starting to tie things together with his route running. St. Brown does a lot of the things you want out of your slot receiver, but the Lions move him around in the backfield, outside, and most importantly, cut his split and use him as a blocker in the run game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO