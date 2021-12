BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The increasingly public feud between Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Gov. Larry Hogan continued Tuesday with Mosby accusing the governor of criticizing Baltimore and its leaders to score political points. Mosby called a news conference Tuesday to share a decade’s worth of data detailing which cases the State Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute. It was apparently in response to statements Hogan made last month when he threatened to freeze the agency’s funding if it did not release the data. In November, the governor threatened to withhold funding to Mosby’s office if he didn’t receive data to...

3 DAYS AGO